'Squid Game' fame actress Jung Ho-yeon to be seen in Apple TV+ series 'Disclaimer'

Supermodel and actress Jung Ho-yeon who rose to prominence with her role in the South Korean Netflix series 'Squid Game' is all set to be cast in an Apple TV+ thriller series 'Disclaimer' alongside Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The series which is adapted from the novel of the same name will be directed by Alfonso Cuarón.





The story will revolve around a successful television documentary journalist who is horrified when she recognizes herself in a novel written by a widower. Jung Ho-Yeon will be playing the role of Kim, a hard-working and ambitious young woman who believes working on this documentary will be the biggest breakthrough of her life.





Are you excited about it?