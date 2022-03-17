'Squid Game' fame Lee Yoo-Mi finally got a lead role in an upcoming sports-themed drama

Actor Lee Yoo-mi who got huge recognition for her role in Netflix's "Squid Game" (2021) and "All of Us Are Dead" (2022) has finally got a lead role. Along with her, actors Jung Woo, Kwon Yool, and Park Se-young will also work.





In the drama "Mental Coach Je Gal-gil" (literal translation), actor Jung-Woo plays a Taekwondo athlete who gets banned from national team. He then becomes a mental coach to help other athletes.





Lee Yoo-mi will play a world-class short-track speed skating gold medalist who has suddenly having problems with life and career. She's known as "Ice Princess" but she has a fear of fading out.





Kwon Yool will play the director of the Human Rights Center in the Korean Olympic Committee. He's a former Taekwondo Olympic gold medalist but because of him actor Jungwoo's character's life became upside down.





Park Se-Young will play a doctor, but she ends up having hardships after she meets Jungwoo as her first patient. She surprisingly ends up meeting him again as advisor partners. Are you excited about the drama? Are you looking forward to it?