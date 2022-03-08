'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae makes history at 27th 'Critics Choice Awards'

Lee Jung-Jae made another history as he became the first Korean actor to win the 'Best Actor in a Drama Series' at the 27th Annual 'Critics Choice Awards'. After grabbing a main award at the prestigious SAG, Lee Jung-Jae isn't finished achieving awards. As expected, the actor deserves all the praise for his outstanding work in Netflix's viral show 'Squid Game'.





He made everyone laugh by starting his speech "Thank you, God". He thanked everyone who has supported Squid Game. He said it's really hard to put in words how he's feeling and thanked once again. Also, along with him, fellow co-stars Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo were award presenters at the event.





The award show was hosted by Critic's Choice Association (CCA) on March 13 in Los Angeles. The association includes American broadcast and film critics who also announce the Oscar and Emmy Awards. Congratulations to Lee Jung-Jae! Have you watched Squid Game?