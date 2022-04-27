Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae's directorial debut movie is to be screened at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival

Lee Jung Jae has dominated the South Korean film industry since the 90s and has been a renowned actor all over Asia. His popularity in the west rose with the Netflix series Squid Game for which he also won awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the SAG Awards and Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

2022 movie "Hunt" is his directorial debut movie which is to be screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Before this, he attended the festival in 2010 for his movie "The Housemaid".

"Hunt" is a spy thriller starring his best friend Jung Woo Sung and Lee himself is one of the leading actors.

The plot is set in the 1980s, Lee works at the agency for National Security Planning and is on a mission to hunt a North Korean spy. While doing so he discovers the horrors of his own country.

In a statement made by Lee, he said, "It's a great honour to have my directorial debut feature screened at Cannes".

Picture: Courtesy of Artist Studio Sanai Pictures