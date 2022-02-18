"Squid Game" won big at the prestigious 28th SAG Awards

The viral Netflix hit show 'Squid Game' is continuing to make history! The cast and crew took three prestigious SAG awards. On February 27, the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place in Santa Monica, California. Both Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon took home the 'Best Actor' and 'Best Actress' awards for "Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series". They are also the first Asian actors to achieve so.





When Lee Jung-Jae won, he shared, "Oh my. Thank you so much. This is truly huge. I wrote something, but I don't think I can read it. Thank you so much, SAG Awards. Thank you to the global audience for all of your love for 'Squid Game,' and thank you 'Squid Game' team!





Jung Ho-Yeon shared, "First of all, thank you so much. I have seen many of the actors in the audience through the TV screen, dreaming of becoming an actress one day while watching you all. Thank you for making me dream and opening the door for me. I love you my 'Squid Game' crew!" There was barely a dry eye in the room when this moment happened.





"Squid Game" also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, competing against nominees "Cobra Kai, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," and "Mare of Easttown". The show made lots of history, including being the first non-English show to get nominated and win. Congratulations to the team of 'Squid Game'!