On Sridevi's death anniversary, here are some of the finest movies the late actress had starred in

Sridevi is a well known name around our country and she achieved such a big milestone because of the level of dedication she put in her work, in making her name a household name. She starred in some of the best movies of her time and stayed relevant even in 2010s.

Some of her best movies are:

1) English Vinglish- released in 2012, it was Sridevi's big comeback to the big screen after the 90s. The film performed really well and is said to be one of the most influential movies of our time.

2) Mom- released in 2017 shows the struggle of a mother who wants her daughter's rapist to get punished. Sridevi nailed this role to utter perfection.

3) Nagina- coming to the 80s era. Nagina was a big hit which established Sridevi as a proper actress who can nail any role.

4) Mr. India- released just one year after Nagina and again a superhit with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in leading roles.





Which are some of your favourite movies of Sridevi?