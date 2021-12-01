SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will resume filming for Pathan, are you excited?

Due to the Covid pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan filming was put on hold for nearly two years, but he will resume filming after nearly two years. The film is a high-action drama in which Shah Rukh Khan is required to perform many action sequences. Shah Rukh Khan went to the gym in order to prepare for these sequences. The latest part of Siddharth Anand's Pathan filming will begin in India initially and will be followed by a rigorous shooting schedule abroad.





The crew will begin filming for Pathan on December 15 in order to capture some of the film's most significant scenes. The schedule is slated to last 15 to 20 days, and all three main actors — SRK, Deepika, and John – will be there throughout the whole. In Mumbai, the crew will shoot in a closed set.





The team is likely to fly to Spain for the next phase of the shoot after their shot in Mumbai. The shooting location has yet to be determined, but Spain has long been rumoured to be the preferred choice. According to reports, the shooting area will be visually stunning and offer new cinematography chances.





Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly put the Pathan shoot on hold because he was preoccupied with the Aryan Khan issue, but now that the case has been handled, Shah Rukh Khan's schedule would be free for the film.