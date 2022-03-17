SRK's last 5 script choices

People consider SRK to have one of the best script choices when it comes to romance but when the actor tries any other role, unfortunately it doesn't suit him. Undoubtedly his last 5 script choices were not loved by the audience. Starting from Fan to Zero, people were quite unhappy with the story. Now after close to 4 years of hiatus, SRK will be seen in Pathan along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.





In an old interview, SRK mentioned that he had a lot of hope from Zero and Fan as he considered those two scripts very close to his heart. People found Fan boring because of the extreme level the story line was stretched too. But if you notice, in real, there are few crazy fans who would do anything to get their idol's attention. When it came to zero, it was almost the same. The story line was considered to be very poor and boring. I remember watching Zero in the theater and for the first time while the movie was going on, I could see people getting up and walking out of the theater.





Dear Zindagi and Raees, was still liked by a section of people but Jab Harry Met Sejal, was not liked by anyone. People were commenting and saying that, the movie was a complete waste of time and money. With Pathan releasing soon, people are hoping for a good comeback from SRK.