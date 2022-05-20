SRK's Pathan is connected with Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Here is why!

Salman will immediately begin filming for 'Tiger 3' after finishing his appearance in Shah Rukh's 'Pathan,' according to TOI. In fact, 'Tiger 3' will pick up just where SRK's 'Pathan' leaves off. As a result, both Bhaijaan and SRK do not want to waste time shooting the introductory scene in order to retain the flow and continuity and avoid incurring additional costs by shooting both sequences on the same set.





I am excited as both the Khans are going to come back with similar storylines! Do you this experiment is going to make it big??