SRK's response to his alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra is filled with utmost honesty and truth

One who knows SRK knows that the superstar is a true gentleman. Despite being the 'King Of Romance' for many decades, the Raees actor has mostly kept himself from any controversy or link-up rumours because you just don't imagine a guy like SRK who is always so good and respectful towards the ladies to hurt them in any possible way.





One rumour however, did circulated in the public light and shocked many of his fans which was his alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra. The actors had worked on many projects together and were seen as really close friends as well which might have been the reason behind the alleged link-up rumours.





In a recent interview of his SRK can be heard saying it tended to spoil relationships and that he was even sorry for it. But it seems like the damage had already been done and as a result we never saw the two of them together at any public place again.





Do you think there was any truth to those rumours? Or do you consider this very unlucky not only on the part of the actors but their fans as well as they never got the chance to see them together again? Your thoughts in the comment section please