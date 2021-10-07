Srk's shoots are unaffected as his body double comes to the rescue

As a result of these developments, Shah Rukh Khan has cancelled the shoot of his untitled next film, helmed by South director Atlee. He has also apparently chosen not to travel to Spain for the next Pathan schedule on October 7. What's interesting to note is that one individual is attempting to compensate for SRK's absence by ensuring that the shoots run as smoothly as possible.





Prashant Walde, Shah Rukh Khan's body double, bears a startling likeness to the superstar. According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan shot for Atlee's film on Saturday at B D Petit Parsee General Hospital in South Mumbai until around 9:00 p.m. The news of the cruise raid arrived later, so SRK was unable to attend the same spot on Sunday. However, the shoot went on as Prashant Walde came to the rescue.







