SSR Death Anniversary: How Bollywood celebrities remember Sushant Singh Rajput

The most amazing person, very talented, such a sensible, intelligent, smart and extraordinary individual, a person with a scientific mind, crazy about knowing everything, always excited to do things efficiently, unique and rare to find human being Sushant was, is and will.





Sushant's co-actor, Kriti Sanon posted a song from their movie Raabta, Tum Toh Darasa as a tribute to his best friend, Sushant Singh Rajput.





Bhumi Padnekar has also posted a story from the movie Sonchiriya, with the caption 'Forever SSR'.





Moreover, Dil Bechara's co-star Sanjana Sanghi posts an adorable moment from the movie on her IG story and wrote, "We miss you" in the caption. caption 'Forever SSR'.





"Stars always shine no matter where they are.", is a special message written for SSR by Karthik Aaryan.





I believe The best way to pay tribute to the deceased soul is to remember his good work and keep sharing his movies like Son Chiriya, MS Dhoni, Chicchore, etc. His actor friends still love him with respect for his nature and for his work.





WE MISS YOU SUSHANT















