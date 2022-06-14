SSR Death anniversary: Things that made Sushant different from other actors

Many people are still inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's phenomenal on-screen performances and remarkable career. After dropping out of Delhi College of Engineering, he began his career in theatre in Mumbai. Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!, which was a huge success after appearing in Hindi television soaps. His best films include PK and his portrayal of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the latter's sports biography, for which he received his first Filmfare nomination for Best Actor. His final film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.





He was crystal clear about his goals and worked tirelessly to maintain his position in the industry. Even after facing so much rejection, he never gave up. SSR was very attached to his family, unlike Ranbir, who left his mother and moved in with his girlfriend shortly after his father died. He was the only celebrity to have purchased a plot of land on the moon, whereas other actors are unlikely to be aware that such a purchase is possible. Finally, he was a wonderful person, clean-hearted and always fought for justice... a man of great bravery