Standom Premier League 2022 | Winner Announcement

Many congratulations to the winners of SPL 2022 BLACKPINK, securing a win over BTS in the finale! We also to thank all of the participants for their valuable contributions throughout this tournament. You have definitely given us a strong reason to be back with yet another installment of SPL.





A very special congratulations to the grand prize winners of SPL 2022. Mentioned below are their respective IDs:





Blink_India Rockstar Ranbir DNV23 I Adore Koo Ozzy





Please send us a confirmation mail at <rooms@pinkvilla.com> to claim your prize. We'll be distributing all the prizes at the closing ceremony on 3rd June 2022.