Standom Premier League 2022 | Winner Announcement
Many congratulations to the winners of SPL 2022 BLACKPINK, securing a win over BTS in the finale! We also to thank all of the participants for their valuable contributions throughout this tournament. You have definitely given us a strong reason to be back with yet another installment of SPL.
A very special congratulations to the grand prize winners of SPL 2022. Mentioned below are their respective IDs:
- Blink_India
- Rockstar Ranbir
- DNV23
- I Adore Koo
- Ozzy
Please send us a confirmation mail at <rooms@pinkvilla.com> to claim your prize. We'll be distributing all the prizes at the closing ceremony on 3rd June 2022.