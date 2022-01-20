Many star kids today have actually been a child artist. From Shahid Kapoor to Aryan Khan here is a list of star kids who were child artist:

Alia Bhatt - Alia made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Student Of The Year but before she appeared in SOTY, at the age of 6 she was a child artist in Sangharsh. Shahid Kapoor - Shahid Kapoor was not only interested in acting but also dance. He was one of the child dancers in 'Chak Dum Dum Chak' from the movie Dil to pagal hai. Other than this, he also appeared in a complain ad that become really famous. Sanjay Dutt - I think we all can agree that no one can replace Sanjay Dutt when it comes to acting. In 1971, he made his debut in Reshma Aur Shera where he played a brief role of a qawali singer. Hrithik Roshan - The Greek god as people like to call him appeared in 1980 film Aasha. Can you believe that he was just 6 years old? Aamir Khan - One among the top 3 Khans of Bollywood is Aamir Khan. Aamir has always been audiences' favorite actor. This man can ace any role given to him. He appeared in 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baarat. Neil Nitin Mukesh - Niel Nitin Mukesh had appeared in 1988 film Vijay. This actor may not be known if you're not a movie buff. He latest movie was Bypass Road which didn't work out well. Aryan Khan - Everyone knows Aryan Khan. The famous son of 'KING KHAN' aka Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan played the role of young SRK in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Aryan was also one of the most searched people in 2021.