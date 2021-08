Is Anil Kapoor the last of his family's success stories? His family may flaunt their excellent looks, liberal ideas, and fashion sense on Instagram, but the success of hardcore commercial cinema appears to be slipping away from them.

Harshvardhan Kapoor rarely appears in films, while Sonam Kapoor is past her prime. Rhea Kapoor is a niche producer who only makes one picture every four years. Anil Kapoor may continue to work as a supporting actor in films, but what about his children?