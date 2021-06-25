Stars That Charge Big Money On The Reality TV!

The reality TV shows we watch are not only about the controversies, melodrama, sob stories and fake emotions, there’s another factor that rules them ; the killer amount of money earned by those who are a part of them.





Rohit Shetty : Khatron Ke Khiladi

Host, Rohit Shetty charges a killer amount of Rs. 49 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.





Kapil Sharma : The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma Show, the word is that he’s increased his fee to cool Rs. 50 lakh per episode for the upcoming season.





Shilpa Shetty : Super Dancer

Shilpa Shetty takes home the biggest paycheck on Super Dancer 4, which amounts to a flat Rs. 14 crore.





Sidharth Shukla : Bigg Boss

Sidharth was reportedly paid Rs. 9 lakh per week for his controversies inside the Bigg Boss house, and given that he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14, just imagine how much money he took home.





Neha Kakkar : Indian Idol

Neha Kakkar has made the most money of all the judges on Indian Idol 12, currently collecting Rs. 5 lakh per episode.