Stars who rejected big films and might have regretted later on

All the saying goes 'One man's garbage is another man's treasure.' This is especially true for Bollywood where one film can make or break someone's career. Stars have been rejected big movie offers for various reasons and they turn out to be a massive hit. Here are some instances of the same.

Lagaan - One of the most popular Bollywood films of all time was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan. However, after he rejected the role, it went to Aamir Khan who also produced the script. The rest, as they say, is history. The film was a major critical and commercial success and earned an Oscar nomination.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - One of the most successful romantic films of Bollywood was first given to Saif Ali Khan. For some reason, Saif declined the offer. The film then went on to create history and a major blockbuster in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's career.

Baazigar - The film that proved to be a turning point for SRK was rejected by Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan. Because they did not want to play a negative role on screen.

Hera Pheri - The role of Shyam in this comedy classic was first offered to Sanjay Dutt. However, he did not want to play a supporting role with Akshay Kumar and declined the offer. It was then played by Sunil Shetty.