Started watching Bhoot Police but had to stop midway, Here's why

Honestly I was really excited for the movie but just after first 15 minutes, I got an idea that it's not going to be worth it. Even if we leave Jacqueline's bad acting apart then too there are many reasons to dislike the film.

Tbh Saif Ali Khan is a very weird actor, in some movies he does such brilliant acting while in others he just destroys the film. He acted a lot like Gautam from Cocktail in Bhoot Police, it really annoyed me a lot. Arjun on the other hand maintained his usual standard of films, genuinely I don't blame him at all. I liked Yami but I guess she wasn't enough to hold my attention for a long time.

I somehow completed half of the film not because I liked it but because I couldn't sleep but then I decided to stay awake doing nothing would be a better option than to watch this film. Expected alot but as they say expectations leads to disappointment.