STAYC Set To Make A Comeback In July

STAYC girls are set to make their comeback next month!









On June 30, STAYC's label, HIGH-UP Entertainment, revealed that the girl group would be making a comeback on July 19 with their third single album 'WE NEED LOVE.' "They recently finished shooting the music video and are working hard on the final preparations," the company stated.









Their upcoming comeback is approximately five months after the release of their album, 'YOUNG-LUV.COM,' with 'RUN2U' as the title track.









Meanwhile, STAYC will be part of the KCON 2022 U.S. Tour along with CRAVITY, TO1 and LIGHTSUM.