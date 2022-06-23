  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

STAYC Set To Make A Comeback In July

STAYC girls are set to make their comeback next month!



On June 30, STAYC's label, HIGH-UP Entertainment, revealed that the girl group would be making a comeback on July 19 with their third single album 'WE NEED LOVE.' "They recently finished shooting the music video and are working hard on the final preparations," the company stated.



Their upcoming comeback is approximately five months after the release of their album, 'YOUNG-LUV.COM,' with 'RUN2U' as the title track.



Meanwhile, STAYC will be part of the KCON 2022 U.S. Tour along with CRAVITY, TO1 and LIGHTSUM.

More posts like this

K POP
Posted by Carathaee . 16 hours ago

Me, seeing international K-pop fans attending concerts while I can't even get a HD concert picture:

India when??? T-T

2 1
YeetLix : Lmao every time they say Asia tour I get my hopeS up even though I know my heart's gonna break T-T
0 REPLY 16 hours ago
K POP
Posted by YeetLix . 16 hours ago

ITZY Reveals Upcoming Mini Album's Track List

ITZY have finally revealed their upcoming album's track list!



On June 30, the JYPE girl group revealed the track list for their fifth mini album 'CHECKMATE.' According to the track list, ITZY will be releasing a total of 7 tracks through their upcoming album.



The tracks include the title track 'SNEAKERS' followed by 'RAC3R,' 'WHAT I WANT,' 'Free Fall,' '365,' and 'Domino.' An English version of the the title track 'SNEAKERS' is also part of the album.



ITZY is set to make their comeback on July 15. This marks the girl group's first Korean comeback following the release of their studio album, 'Crazy in Love,' in September last year.



Meanwhile, ITZY will begin their first world tour titled 'Checkmate' on August 6 in Seoul.

1 0
K POP
Posted by Baekcon . 18 hours ago

Will SM ever debut another boy group? Or will they just keep adding new members to NCT?

I'm asking because SM literally said that NCT will have an unlimited number of members. And I mean it's a really smart move. Like NCT already has a huge fandom, that have been very welcoming of new members, so then why would SM debut a new boy group where they'll have to work to promote them? But then at the same time how long can this go on till fans kinda give up? I'm just curious about this, like imagine debuting with NCT when they'll have 50 members. How will that new member stand out?

1 0
K POP
Posted by Bangtan Forever . 18 hours ago

BTS just achieved their first ever triple crown on M Countdown

I still can't believe they hadn't received it before considering how big all their comebacks have been since like 2017, especially Butter and Dynamite eras! Anyway, Congrats to the boys and ARMY~~
1 0
K POP
Posted by Bangtan Forever . 18 hours ago

Army! Are y'all playing BTS Island: In The SEOM?
1 0
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 20 hours ago

Golden Child has opened their Weverse on today !!!!
Goldenness!!!! Go and download the Weverse App and join the Golden Child's Weverse. Golden Child has opened their Weverse on today.And they are next Woollim Entertainment's artist after the Rocket Punch who has opened their Weverse. Are you all happy that Golden Child has opened their Weverse?
1 0
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 20 hours ago

P1harmony's 'HARMONY:ZERO IN' HARMONY TRAILER
P1harmony is making their comeback on 20th July at 6 pm KST. Are you all excited for their comeback?
1 0
K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 22 hours ago

Jessi never followed Showterview's script: responds to the replacement issue
Jessi went live on IG and responded to Sunmi replacing her in the Showterview show. Check out the video below to know what she said.
1 0
K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 23 hours ago

Do you guys want to attend the famous Waterbomb Festival?
1 0