From stepping down as the CEO to deleting Instagram- Is Jay Park hinting towards retirement?

Former member of 2 PM, producer and hip-hop artist Jay Park has sparked rumours of retirement after his recent actions. On December 31, Jay Park announced through his social media that he would be stepping down as the CEO of both independent labels AOMG and H1ghr Music.





Jay had become a lot more vocal about his retiring plans since 2019, once during an interview with Forbes he expressed his wish to do more things behind the scenes. "I want to step away while people are still cheering for me," he said. "I think a few years might be the end of the road. We'll see." Even the day before his resignation, he had written a cryptic tweet on Twitter that goes like, " If I ever retire or disappear make sure to miss me."





Now, Jay Park has officially deactivated/deleted his official Instagram account and it is no more available to fans. This sparked the rumours that Jay Park is hinting towards his possible retirement soon. If rumours are to be believed ‘To Life’ would mark Jay Park’s last song. The singer has been one of the most influential personalities of Korea. Whatever way he chooses, we wish him well.





What is your take on it?