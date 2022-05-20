Is the story of Laal Singh Chaddha true?

The remake of Forrest Gump underwent multiple changes over the course of two decades, with Atul Kulkarni spending the first ten years rewriting the script and another ten years collecting the authentic and original rights. Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, filming was halted in March 2020 and resumed in Delhi in mid-September 2020, delaying the film's premiere, which had been scheduled for Christmas 2020. On August 11, 2022, it will now be released in theatres.

Aamir talked about how he's preparing for Lal Singh Chaddha during the press conference, revealing that he'll lose about 20 pounds for the role and that he'll be donning a turban in several sequences. According to Lal Singh Chaddha, the film will begin shooting in October. "We've started making preparations for the film. Filming is set to begin in October. I'll be prepping for the next six months. I need to lose some weight. I'm aiming for a 20-pound weight loss. I need to be little and slender. "Aamir stated, according to PTI.

Because the film is a remake of Forrest Grump, it is partially based on three men's true stories. Three real men inspired Forrest Grump in certain ways. The Lagaan actor also explained why he wanted to remake Forrest Gump, telling the press, "I've always liked Forrest Gump as a writer." This person has a fascinating story to tell. It's a story that makes you proud of who you are. It's a film that will make you smile. It's a picture that the whole family will enjoy."















