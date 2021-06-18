Story Of The Most Magical On-Screen Bollywood Couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgn are hands down the most magical on-screen couple in Bollywood. Over the course of 25 years, the duo has worked together on 12 remarkable movies and still left the audience craving for more. Let’s begin from the very beginning to unfold the secret of their enchanting chemistry on-screen.

In an interview with HT, King Khan revealed his dislike towards Kajol when they first worked together. When Aamir Khan asked SRK for his opinion on his co-star in Baazigar, he said, “Bahut kharab hai, bahut bolti hai, you’ll never be able to work with her”. However, when SRK saw Kajol’s magic on screen, he immediately called Aamir to take back his words.

Kajol is not the one to hide her boldness and quirkiness in interviews and in her real life. When Kajol was asked about her friendship with SRK, she said that the two became friends when SRK told her to shut up as some actors were present on the set for a hangover and she was constantly talking in Marathi to the make-up guy.

Well, I guess this bittersweet moment was the beginning of the friendship that gave Bollywood so many iconic movies. Both the actors have remained friends over the past two decades and supported each other always. They were recently scene together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale(2015) and we will hopefully see them work together in the near future.