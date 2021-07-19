Strange Skin Facts You Probably Didn’t Know!

Your skin is your body’s first defense against external factors that can be harmful to your fragile internal systems— making it also one of our more strange and interesting organs. Our skin is quite amazing— and not just because it can regenerate itself like something out of a Sci-Fi film.

Here are some weird facts you probably didn’t know about your skin!





1. Your Skin is Your Largest Organ





When most people hear the word “organ” they think of internal organs like the heart, liver, kidneys, etc., but your skin is an organ too! In fact, your skin holds the title of the largest organ of the body! An organ is defined as “any part of the body that is self-contained and has a specific vital function”. So, you better take care of your largest organ!





2. You Have Over 2 Square Meters of Skin





It sounds strange when you think about laying out your skin to measure, but it’s true! You have over 2 square meters of skin if it were laid out on the ground.









3. Dust is Comprised Mostly of Dead Skin





Tired of dusting? You can blame that on your skin too! About 50% of the dust in your home is dead skin. In fact, dead skin is responsible for about 1 billion tons of dust in the atmosphere. (We really are just “dust in the wind”!)





4. Your Skin Contains over 1000 Species of Bacteria









Say what!? Rounding out our skin facts is the fact that your skin can contain more than 1000 different types of bacteria, most of which are considered completely benign. These bacteria can provide many benefits to the skin, such as assistance in healing injuries, reducing inflammation, and helping to fight infection.





5. Your Skin Sheds





Yup, just like snakes, humans are too ahead of their skin! Cells, that is! Your skin likes to continually update itself. That’s why it constantly sheds dead cells, about 30,000 to 40,000 cells every minute! That’s nearly 9 lbs. of skin cell shedding each year! This allows your skin to renew itself every 28 days.