Stranger Things 4 announced their new cast members; and look what the cat dragged in!

Stranger Things 4 has rolled out on the shooting floors and they had already announced their official confirmation with a teaser. But yesterday they announced 4 new cast members who are going to join the team. And, that got me even more excited.

Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regine Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, Grace Van Dien as Chrissy, and also Amybeth McNutty from Anne with an E as Vickie. The makers of Stranger Things shared a video yesterday to officially welcome Amybeth to the sets and I can't wait to see how these new characters flourish in this new season.

