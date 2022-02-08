Stray Kids' Felix suffers back injury and will be limiting upcoming activities

Felix of Stray Kids is experiencing back injury and thus he'll be limiting his activities. On January 9, JYP Entertainment released a statement regarding his condition.





According to it, Felix visited the hospital after sensing severe back pain. There, he found that he was diagnosed with intervertebral disk herniation. Although there's no need for adjustment with his everyday activities, doctors recommended avoiding strenuous activities for quick recovery. Consequently, he'll not be able to fully participate in the upcoming Valentine's event this February 12th-13th. He'll be able to appear but only in some limited performances.





JYP Entertainment assured that they'll do their best for Felix's recovery and apologized for concerning fans. Following the news, STAYS (Stray Kids' fans) around the world got more than concerned for him. Thus, they have sent well wishes and comforting messages on social media with the trending hashtag "#GetWellSoonFelix." Wishing Felix a full & speedy recovery!