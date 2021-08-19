Stubborn acne mark won’t fade away? Read on for a solution!

While some people consider their scars to be marks of pride, many people just want them to go away. Since they can affect your appearance, they can make you feel self-conscious.

There’s no known way to make scars totally disappear, but many will become lighter overtime on their own.

That being said, advocates of natural healing believe that there are products that can speed up the lightning process and make a scar less noticeable. Here are some of the chemical products that have been effective for some people.

1. Vitamin C

The brightening properties of vitamin C also extend to fading dark spots and lightening hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C inhibits the pathway of abnormal production of skin pigments (melanin) to even out the skin tone and lightens dark spots, sun spots, acne scars, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation due to melasma.

2. Niacinamide

Niacinamide is an anti-inflammatory that works to regulate the amount of acne-causing oil being produced by the glands in your skin. In addition, it regulates skin tone and helps fade the red, purple, and brown marks that acne can leave on the skin.

3. Retinoids

When spread on the skin, retinoids can unclog pores, allowing other medicated creams and gels to work better. They also reduce acne outbreaks by preventing dead cells from clogging pores. By clearing acne and reducing outbreaks, they may also reduce the formation of acne scars

4. AHAs and BHAs

AHA glycolic acid is considered the gold standard for intensive resurfacing, while BHA's are known for their superior blemish busting, making them better suited to oily, spot-prone complexions. When used daily, both can increase cell turnover, slough away the buildup of dead skin, and refine your complexion. Often, you'll find formulas mix and match so you're getting the benefits of all three. If your skin is very sensitive we suggest sticking to lactic acid, as it is far gentler than the rest.

5. Mandelic Acid

It has antibacterial effects, so it can be especially helpful in reducing inflammatory acne. It can also help fade dark marks left by pimples.

6. Licorice root

Licorice root extract contains the antioxidant glabridin and licochalcone A. They both have powerful anti-aging and skin-soothing properties. ... Which means licorice root extract can combat hyperpigmentation: those annoying dark marks you get from sunspots or acne scars that don't just fade away.

7. Green Tea

A study published in 2017 found that a compound–polyphenols found in green tea is known to assist skin health. It prevents the sebaceous glands from producing excess sebum or oil which prevents further breaking out.

8. SPFs If you have acne, you may be wondering just how sunscreen can help keep your complexion clear. It's not that wearing sunscreen will get rid of your acne, but that wearing sunscreen will help prevent the occurrence or darkening of acne scars. Acne scars, aka post-inflammatory pigmentation, can be exacerbated by the sun.