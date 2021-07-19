Suchitra Iyer is getting a lot of hate for her extramarital affair

Well, it is a proud moment for an actor when they start getting hate in real life for a reel life character. People tend to confuse reel life characters as real-life actors and throw hate on them. People must hate Suchitra for cheating over Shrikant but fans have gone so crazy that they are sending threats to actress Priyamani who has played Suchitra in The Family Man. She said that she received a message saying ‘ Apko Shrikant me sath as a nhi krna chahiye tha. We will leave for the actor to decide if she is flattered about this message or she is worried.