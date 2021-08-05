  • facebook
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Suganda VCIP serum is worth it?? #BeautyTruthBombs

Quick review of  15% VCIP serum- @sugand.co

 

VITAMIN C serum has many derivatives, from oil based to wate

 

On such launch is VCIP serum it's a oil base product called ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate is one the stable for

It's clinical proven to reduce age spot and brighten skin

 

Being an oil based product its a thin lightweight oil that doesn't clogged my ski

 

 It does take a while to sink it, I generally do massage after applying

It doesn't give greasy look, so far I'm enjoying it using in AM routine followed by sunscreen.

 
