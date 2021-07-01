Sugar cosmetics lash mob limitless mascara review

Now this is a WOW beginner product @trysugar Lash Mob Limitless Mascara... It's a very beginner friendly mascara which never clumps up the lashes. It beautifully separates all the lashes and the best part is many layers can be used for that dramatic look. It will not clump at all. The bristles are tightly packed and its thick to define lashes. Its non waterproof which I wanted . My natural lashes do not come out while cleansing. It's like a basic mascara you need on everyday basis. Apply multiple coats to add drama to ur lashes and it wont smear at all. Its enriched with vitamins which help in lash strengthening and boosts the growth of natural lashes. Its paraben free ofcourse. The con is its price 799 INR for a 9ml of product. Secondly it's not suitable for that party perfect look . Which is your favourite mascara ?