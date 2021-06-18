Sugar scrub-Milk and honey

Milk & Honey Gold smoothing Sugar Scrub is a luxury sugar scrub infused with organically sourced extracts of milk and honey and a natural origin exfoliant. Buffs away dead skin cells to leave skin soft, supple and wonderfully fragrant.A must buy product which you will never regret. This sugar scrub can be used in any weather and over and above if you get any offer on it that never a miss. Even buying this product at mrp is worth.

I Have been using this sugar scrub for too long. I loved its texture. It exfoliates the dead skin.

really gives smoothness and fresh skin.It really cleanses our skin, removes dead skin cells and keeps our skin soft & smooth.

You can use it 2 to 3 times a week. Comes in 100 ml and 200ml.Small size cost 239rs and big one is 423rs at sale price now. You can buy it at this price.