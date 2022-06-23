Is Suhana Khan More Stylish Than Khushi Kapoor?

These two Bollywood newcomers are well-known not only because they will soon be seen on the big screen, their playful yet glamorous looks have been making waves long before their debut in 'The Archies' was announced. Your daily dose of Fashion is incomplete if you don't take notes of basic chic styling from these two Gen Z Kids.





Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Kapoor have Stirred feathers on the internet every time they are captured by the Paparazzi or posted a bomb photo on Instagram. Khushi and Suhana's Sartorial Choices are reflections of the Fashionista lurking inside them, which we are going to see in the future.





Talking about their Fashion game and styling choices we can say we do get reminded of the Y2K fashion trends with a twist of their own. Starting from Championing Co-ord sets to Short Bodycon dresses these two have a closet full of Pastel, monochrome, Tie Tops and bustier tops.





Let's not forget their same share of love for Balenciaga. Serving the ultimate minimal makeup and hair looks on multiple days these two have set the Gen Z Styling bar high. From Suhana's Nude Lips to Khushi's Peachy Tips it is a winning choice for everyone of a kind.