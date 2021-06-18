Is Suhana Khan Skeptical Of Making Her Bollywood Debut Sensing a Backlash Due To Starkid Status?

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently celebrated her 21st Birthday with her buddies in New York where she is currently pursuing graduation in The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Suhana, who is quite a sensation on social media, seems equally keen to become an actress. Her short film The Grey Part of Blue (available on YouTube) speaks volumes about her potential in the craft. I am not the only one to say that (you can check the comments). If she really has the X factor to succeed in Bollywood, why is she shying away from making her big debut?

Meanwhile, her childhood friends Ananya Panday (Chunky Pandey and Bhawna Pandey’s daughter) and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter) have already stepped into the world of glamour and glitz that Bollywood offers. While Ananya is a few films old, Shanaya is set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Star kids like Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are often trolled and questioned about their credibility in acting and are often termed as kids born with a silver spoon. Is Suhana waiting for the storm of nepotism debate to fade away? Will she make her acting debut after that? Filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sujoy Ghosh have already shown a keen interest in launching Suhana.

Comment your thoughts below.