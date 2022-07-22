Suhana Khan won't be grabbing the desirable couch on Koffee With Karan 7

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, won't be making her koffee debut on Season 7 of the well-known programme "Koffee With Karan." According to media rumours, Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of the well-known comic book "The Archies" will be Suhana's acting debut.





The host of Koffee With Karan, Karan, has refuted all rumours that Suhana would make her television debut with the gang known as "The Archies" on the show. It's not true, he declared.





Along with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, The Archies' is produced by Tiger Baby Films. Release of the movie on Netflix's streaming service is scheduled for 2023.







