From suicide attempt to BIGBANG's comeback: T.O.P opened up about various things for the first time in an interview with Prestige

BIGBANG's T.O.P sat down with Prestige Hong Kong for an interview recently where he talked about various topics from the group's long-awaited comeback to his future with BIGBANG, and for the first time, he shared openly that he attempted suicide five years ago which left everyone shocked. The singer shared hesitantly;





"This is the first time I have spoken this publicly, but I did try to commit suicide about five years ago, I realized later how much hurt and painful memories I gave to the people around me, my family and fans out there," he said lowering his voice. He further opened up about his battle with depression and how he coped with it, "Since I was young I have suffered from depression, but by looking at beautiful things, especially art, I feel relaxed, I feel relieved."





The whole interview showed an entirely new side of T.O.P. He also shared in all frankness that this comeback with BIGBANG may not be his last with the group but it will take quite a long time before he makes a comeback again as T.O.P of BIGBANG. Further, he announced that his new album will be out soon which is his first and it will express who he really is.





No matter where T.O.P goes in life, we would always want to listen to his songs, wouldn't we?