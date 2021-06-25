Sulphate-free shampoo really makes a difference!-Tresemme sulphate-free shampoo

Tresemme Suphate- free shampoo- The moment I saw sulphate free , I immediately thought of purchasing it as it would definitely comprise of less harmful chemicals. Here goes my review - there are many brands which claim to be sulphate free but end up comprising of other chemicals that can lead to damaging hair. Surprisingly, this shampoo is really a sulphate - free one as when I used it after oiling my hair, it was so light on my hair that the oil couldn't come off easily. Secondly, it has goodness of argan oil which is the best part as I can feel a little moisturization in my hair after using it. Overall, a decent product at this price range. you guys can give it a try.