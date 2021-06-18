Summer Days are meant for Refreshing Shower Gels.

Hot summer days call for nice refreshing baths with fragrance filled shower gels. The Body Shop Satsuma Shower Gel contains zesty satsuma essential oil and has a refreshing citrus scent which lingers on post shower. Benefit of using this gel is that it is soap free and lather rich, leaves my skin feeling soft and supple.

This 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free brand has constantly sought out wonderful natural ingredients from all parts of the globe to bring to its customers products bursting with effectiveness, to enhance natural beauty.

Do you like Body Shop products? Or do you find them to be overhyped?