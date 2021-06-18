Summoning all the Night-Owls here, Netflix's Awake is about to release; what are your thoughts?

Netflix is going to release Awake this Wednesday and it has all the reasons to watch.





A sci-fi thriller that calls for an apocalypse when a global event or something from outer space takes your ability to sleep, an ex-soldier tries best to save her family.





In our generation, most of us stay awake at night screwing our sleep cycle. So, here's a film that shows what might happen if you sleep and what might go wrong if you stay awake for more than 48 hours. You sleep, you die! Mark Raso directed this chaotic, suspenseful sci-fi drama.





I am gonna watch it, what about you?