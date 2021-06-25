Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty to star alongside Akshay Kumar in his first movie, talk about nepotism! Oh & There's more...

Another day, another drama. Suniel Shetty who in a ast interview had told us that he is very protective of his kids and especially his daughter, Athiya Shetty who's bollywood career ended before it came afloat, is now all set to have his son "launched" in the industry along side the Bollywood's favourite, Akshay Kumar.





Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's second born will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria in the films whose poster Akshay Kumar unveiled a few days back. The film is apparently being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala and Grandson Films.





Apart from this film, Akshay Kumar is also being seen in Nadiadwala's other film, Bachchan Pandey which is again going to be an action packed number.





The supposed film, titled "Tadap" will have it's own share of action and romance and thrill, what we really want to see is how Ahan Shetty takes over the roll and if Suniel Shetty's other kid can be a bollywood hit or a miss (again)





Well, thinking of kids, now what do you call this? Nepotism right? Does the industry not have enough going on for them in the "nepotistic universe to launch another star kid now? And that too alongside a super star? Comment below and tell me what you think!