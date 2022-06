Sunmi's long awaited comeback is near!









On June 7, an exclusive media outlet reported that the former Wonder Girls member is on the last stages of preparing for a comeback at the end of the month. This will be Sunmi's first comeback in almost a year, following the release her third EP 1/6 (One Sixth), in August last year.









Meanwhile, Sunmi released "Go or Stop?" as part of a collaboration with the winners of the 2020 World Esports Championship, DWG KIA,