Sunny : A Brilliantly Conceived One Man Show with a towering performance from Jayasurya.

Covid 19 pandemic interrupted all of our plans and shattered us into pieces. Even now we all are trying to get back on our feet and make things fall in the right place. Sunny by Ranjith Shankar captures the emotions, the desperation, loneliness of a man in these tough times.

Sunny, a failed musician is forced to shut himself in a hotel room as a part of Covid 19 quarantine. The moody atmosphere and isolation makes him unstable, the film captures Sunny's wave of emotions and how he overcomes the stage of uncertainty forms the rest of the story. I was a bit skeptical about the film but Ranjith Sankar's audacious effort and Jayasurya's laudable performance makes Sunny a breath of fresh air. Sunny is literally a one man show where the entire focus is into a single character played by Jayasurya and his set of events. Sunny is more like a character study, about how solitude and ignorance can affect one's life. Sunny works brilliantly due to Ranjith Shankar's focused writing and the protagonist's staging of events. As the story demands a slower pace, Sunny takes the step steadily without hurrying.

It's really a tough job to hold our attention for the entire 93 minutes around a single character. And Jayasurya knocks it out of the park, a restrained and remarkable act from the man who leaves enough moments to cheer for. Sritha Sivadas in a brief appearance makes good company. Many other casts play their part just with their voices. Madhu Neelakandan's lens captures the solitude so beautifully along with Sanker Sharma's soul-stirring music.

Sunny is a different experience, to know a man who could be even one among us. The trauma he goes through is real and at the end Ranjith Shankar leaves a ray of hope and enlightenment for all of us. Sunny might not work for all of you but it's definitely my cup of tea.