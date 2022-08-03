Sunny Kaushal In Haseen Dillruba's Sequel?

Cast of Haseen Dillruba reunites! Are the makers are working on something significant? Following "Haseen Dillruba's" enormous success, the cast of the movie was spotted hanging out in Mumbai. If a sequel is in the works, may I assume?

The meeting was attended by Tapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, writer/co-producer Kanika Dhillon, directors Aanand L. Rai, Jayprad Desai, producers Bhushan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma, as well as actor Sunny Kaushal, who was a new face.

I'm curious about their unexpected get-together. Are they working on the hit murder mystery's sequel?