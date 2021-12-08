Sunny Kaushal welcomes his Parjai Ji aka Katrina Kaif to the family!

Sunny Kaushal welcomes his Parjai Ji into his heart and into the Kaushal family. After the wedding yesterday there were many B-towns actors and directors and their own family members who congratulated Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their wedding. The one such family member who congratulated Vicky and Katrina on their wedding was none other than Katrina Kaif's Dewar aka Sunny Kaushal!

Sunny Kaushal congratulated Vicky and Katrina on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (Today I have a place for one more person in my heart). Welcome to the family Parjai ji (sister-in-law). Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."