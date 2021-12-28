Sunny Leone's arrest is trending on Twitter as her song Madhuban offends religious sensibilities

Sunny Leone has been releasing a lot of music videos in Bollywood, and her videos quickly get popular and go viral. Her most recent video, Madhuban, is, on the other hand, trending for all the wrong reasons. On December 22, 2021, Sunny Leone's musical video Madhuban was uploaded online. Madhuban is an item number that is a modern rendition of the classic song 'Madhuban Me Radhika Nachi Thi.' Since its debut, the song has sparked outrage among netizens who were angered by the song's lyrics as well as Sunny Leone's portrayal in the video.





Do you think people merely target the artists because there are a lot of songs that don't match the sentiments but people don't seem to mind?



