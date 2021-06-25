Sunscreen types and filters

We know how important sunscreen is. But do we know the types of sunscreen and the sunscreen ingredients(filters) ?Let's see them now

1) Physical sunscreen- these reflect the UV rays directly. These are mineral based sunscreen and are often referred as mineral sunscreen. They work by staying on top of the skin to deflect and scatter damaging UV rays away from the skin

Filters- they are only two filters,that is- Titanium oxide and zinc oxide

2) Chemical sunscreen- these work by absorbing sun rays and releasing them in form of heat. Chemical sunscreens contain organic (carbon-based) compounds that create a chemical reaction and work by changing UV rays into heat, then releasing that heat from the skin.

Filters-avobenzone, oxybenzone, octinoxate, homosalate, Tinosorb- S, Tinosorb- M, Uvasorb, Mexoryl XL, Mexoryl SX

3) Hybrid sunscreens- these have both chemical and physical filters.