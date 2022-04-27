Super Junior's Ryeowook deserves a ton of hype

Super Junior's Ryewook might have shined a lot once, but he still deserves all that spotlight and support. He just released his title track 'Hiding Words' and it deserves more recognition.





'Wild Rose' was beyond my expectations, and his pre-release 'Blue Bird' felt like an actual title track. I wish Kpop fans explore and appreciate the old generation artists who actually opened the paths for their current favourites. It's because of him and Super Junior that SM was able to debut groups like EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and Aespa. I mean ahjushies deserve all the love too! ><





I hope Ryewook keeps releasing bangers, and we will keep supporting him. Did you like the song?