Fans are heartbroken when Suresh Raina who is nicknamed as Mr. IPL for his fabulous records in the tournament went unsold and his own franchise Chennai Super Kings didn't buy him back. Raina set his base price at 2 crore and went unsold on both the days of the auction.

It came as a big shock for all the fans including us because he is one of the best performers of the game specially in the T20 format.