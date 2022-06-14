Sushant Singh Rajput and his undying passion for science

Sushant Singh Rajput's passion with science, math, and other subjects is celebrated still following the actor's passing. The actor adored looking through his "time-traveling" telescope at the Jupiter moons, Saturn's rings, and even the Andromeda Galaxy because he aspired to be an astronaut.

Through informative tweets on science and philosophy, videos of his scientific experiences, including trips to major research hubs like NASA and CERN, stargazing, and piloting a plane professionally, he inspired his supporters.

He also made a special effort to support scientific endeavours by giving children financial aid so they could attend ISRO and NASA workshops, for example. In order to advance Niti Ayog's flagship programme on the Women Entrepreneurship Platform, he had partnered with it (WEP). With the aid of cutting-edge technologies from the fields of augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, he had started entrepreneurial ventures in a variety of verticals, including content and communication, health and holistic wellness, education and learning, and business incubation. He entertained his followers with his unusual financial decisions, which included purchasing a piece of lunar real estate, a high-tech professional telescope, and an expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base flight simulator. Ironically, his interest in science was largely supported by his fan following throughout his lifetime.

SSR was a unique example of an inspiration who demonstrated that science may be undertaken as a hobby and just for enjoyment. He was a unique Indian celebrity in the entertainment sector who motivated his followers with his scientific zeal. Therefore, his unexpected death is a real setback to India's efforts to close the gap between science and society.