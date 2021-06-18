Before Sushant Singh Rajput, these celebs had an untimely demise

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput shook the entire Bollywood film industry. But he is not the only actor who had an untimely demise. Here are actors/directors who tragically passed away at a relatively young age.





Divya Bharti - Bharti acted in over 20 Bollywood films in her short career. Most of them were blockbusters. At the age of 18, she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala and shifted to his Tulsi Buildings in Mumbai. A year later, Bharti fell from the balcony of her apartment and died. She was just 19 years old.





Guru Dutt - Dutt made some of the classics of the 1950s like 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' and 'Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam'. After battling with depression and alcohol addiction for years, Dutt was found dead on 10 October 1964. He was consuming alcohol and sleeping pills and had attempted suicides twice before.





Manmohan Desai - Desai directed some of the biggest films of the 1980s with Amitabh Bachchan like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Dharam Veer', 'Coolie' and 'Mard.' Towards the end of his career, Desai's films began to bomb at the box-office and were heavily panned. On 1 March, 1994 he fell from his balcony to death when it collapsed. Many say he took his own life as he was devastated by his failed career and poor health.





Jiah Khan - Jiah made headlines by starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Nishabd.' She later acted in several successful films but her life was cut short on 3 June, 2013 when she was found dead. The investigation and Jiah's suicide note suggested that Sooraj Pancholi had forced her into taking her own life.