Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani arrested by the NCB

It’s almost a year since we lost a gem from the industry Sushant Singh Rajput and there are still many loop holes that seemed to be unresolved. Now the latest news is that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing probe into Bollywood-drugs nexus. Siddharth, was the one who reportedly found the actor's body hanging from the ceiling fan on June 14th last year, was arrested by NCB in Hyderabad and was brought to Mumbai on Friday. A court has sent Siddharth to judicial custody till June 1st. In the past as well, Siddharth has been questioned multiple times by the Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).